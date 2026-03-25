Brown dwarf pair discovered orbiting each other closely
Astronomers have discovered a rare pair of brown dwarfs (sometimes called failed stars) orbiting each other about 1,000 light-years from Earth.
Found using the Zwicky Transient Facility, these objects are bigger than planets but not quite stars, making them pretty fascinating for anyone into space oddities.
Brown dwarfs transferring mass between them
This system, named ZTF J1239+8347, is special because the two brown dwarfs orbit each other super closely, just under an hour per lap, and are actually transferring mass between them.
It's the first time scientists have seen such lightweights in this kind of dance.
Researchers think this could give these almost-stars another shot at becoming a real star someday.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and future observatories will keep an eye on it to see what happens next.