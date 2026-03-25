Brown dwarf pair discovered orbiting each other closely

Brown dwarfs transferring mass between them

This system, named ZTF J1239+8347, is special because the two brown dwarfs orbit each other super closely, just under an hour per lap, and are actually transferring mass between them.

It's the first time scientists have seen such lightweights in this kind of dance.

Researchers think this could give these almost-stars another shot at becoming a real star someday.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and future observatories will keep an eye on it to see what happens next.