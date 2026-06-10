BSNL signs research pact with IIT-Kanpur to advance next-generation telecom
Technology
BSNL just signed a deal with IIT-Kanpur to push research in next-generation telecom tech.
The goal? Build a stronger, more future-ready network for India, something BSNL's chairman says will help the country stay connected and ahead of the curve.
BSNL IIT-Kanpur partnership backs Bharat Mesh
This partnership boosts BSNL's Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology, for which BSNL has already launched some services, and supports their big plan for a "Bharat Mesh Network"—a nationwide web of 4G and Wi-Fi that aims to connect everyone, especially in rural areas.
With IIT-Kanpur on board, expect more homegrown innovation as they work together to roll out better digital infrastructure across India.