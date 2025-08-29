Next Article
BSNL's new BiTV Premium pack lets you watch 450 live TV channels
BSNL has recently announced its BiTV Premium Pack, letting you stream on 25+ OTT platforms like SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Sun NXT for ₹151 a month.
You also get access to 450 live TV channels. While Netflix and Prime Video aren't included, it's still a solid lineup for the price.
The news was shared on X (formerly Twitter).
Two cheaper OTT plans are also available
This paid pack follows a free pilot BSNL ran back in February 2025.
If you're looking for something even cheaper, there are two more OTT plans at just ₹28 and ₹29.
All of these come with a 30-day validity—part of BSNL's push to offer affordable streaming options and stay competitive in the telecom game.