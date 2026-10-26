BTS 2026 unveils Robotics and Autonomous Systems Pavilion with Bharat1.ai
Technology
Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2026 is adding something big this year: a dedicated Robotics and Autonomous Systems Pavilion, thanks to a partnership with Bharat1.ai.
From November 17-19, the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre will be buzzing with about 101 robotics and drone startups showing off their latest creations across a space of more than 50,000 sq ft.
BTS 2026 expects over 1,800 exhibitors
With the theme "AI & Beyond," BTS 2026 is set to draw over 1,800 exhibitors and aims for over 60,000 business visitors from all over the world.
Besides robots, there will be plenty for deep-tech and AI fans: think startup showcases, investor summit, hands-on workshops, and even the launch of Embedded World India for electronics enthusiasts.