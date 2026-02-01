Budget 2026: Semiconductor mission, content creator labs get funding boost

AI, cloud, and local language support

This budget could shape the future if you're into tech or gaming.

Electronics manufacturing gets a big funding boost (₹40,000 crore), while AI in agriculture means smarter advice for farmers using local languages.

Plus, cloud firms get a tax holiday till 2047 to help grow India's AI scene.

The government's betting on innovation—so whether you're dreaming of working in AI or just want better gadgets, this matters.