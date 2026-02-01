Budget 2026: Semiconductor mission, content creator labs get funding boost
India's latest budget is all about powering up tech. There's a major push for the next phase of the Semiconductor Mission—think more support for making chips, building IP, and setting up research hubs.
Creative tech isn't left out either, with new content creator labs coming to thousands of schools and colleges.
AI, cloud, and local language support
This budget could shape the future if you're into tech or gaming.
Electronics manufacturing gets a big funding boost (₹40,000 crore), while AI in agriculture means smarter advice for farmers using local languages.
Plus, cloud firms get a tax holiday till 2047 to help grow India's AI scene.
The government's betting on innovation—so whether you're dreaming of working in AI or just want better gadgets, this matters.