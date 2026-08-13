Bumble lets anyone send 1st message in heterosexual matches
Bumble just changed things up: now, in heterosexual matches, anyone can send the first message.
No more waiting for women to start the chat.
This move follows a trial period and a survey showing most women actually prefer men to make the first move.
Founder and boss Whitney Wolfe Herd says it's all about giving people "Today, our community is asking for more flexibility, less pressure, and more opportunities to create real, meaningful connections and that is what this new experience provides."
Bumble extends window to 3 days
The match window is getting longer, too: from 24 hours to 3 days, so you have more time to decide if you want to reach out.
Reactions online are mixed; some users liked the old rule for encouraging genuine interest, while others felt it was outdated.
As dating apps evolve, even pros like matchmaker Sarah Louise Ryan think this feature had "run its course."
Bumble's UK user numbers have dropped recently, echoing a wider trend of "dating fatigue" across apps like Tinder.