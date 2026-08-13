Bumble lets anyone send 1st message in heterosexual matches

Bumble just changed things up: now, in heterosexual matches, anyone can send the first message.

No more waiting for women to start the chat.

This move follows a trial period and a survey showing most women actually prefer men to make the first move.

Founder and boss Whitney Wolfe Herd says it's all about giving people "Today, our community is asking for more flexibility, less pressure, and more opportunities to create real, meaningful connections and that is what this new experience provides."