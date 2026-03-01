Burger King uses AI to track employee interactions with customers
Technology
Burger King is testing OpenAI-powered headsets in 500 US restaurants to help staff deliver better customer service.
Built with OpenAI tech, the system can track when employees say key words like "welcome," "please" and "thank you," aiming to make visits friendlier and smoother.
Patty is a coaching tool for managers
The new AI system, Patty, gives managers live updates—like flagging low supplies or restroom issues reported via QR codes.
Instead of monitoring individual workers, Patty is designed as a coaching tool to support teams and improve how they connect with customers.
Other big chains like McDonald's and Yum Brands are also jumping on the AI trend to step up their service game.