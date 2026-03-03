Burger King's new AI chatbot scores your friendliness
Burger King just rolled out an AI chatbot called Patty, powered by OpenAI, to make life easier for its employees.
Patty is being piloted in around 500 US restaurants, chatting through employee headsets. Its main gig? Listening for friendly phrases like "welcome to Burger King," "please," and "thank you" to give out "friendliness scores" and help with coaching.
More than just scoring friendliness
Patty isn't just about scoring manners—it also answers questions about recipes, meal prep, stock levels, and even alerts staff when restrooms need cleaning.
Plus, it connects with the store's systems to spot inventory issues fast and update menus or kiosks in minutes.
All data stays anonymous—no tracking individual workers.
Patty's future and the AI trend in fast food
Burger King plans to have Patty in every US location by the end of 2026.
Thibault Roux, Chief Digital Officer at Burger King, says it's all about supporting staff on the job.
And they're not alone—other chains have experimented with AI in various ways.