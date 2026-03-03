Burger King's new AI chatbot scores your friendliness Technology Mar 03, 2026

Burger King just rolled out an AI chatbot called Patty, powered by OpenAI, to make life easier for its employees.

Patty is being piloted in around 500 US restaurants, chatting through employee headsets. Its main gig? Listening for friendly phrases like "welcome to Burger King," "please," and "thank you" to give out "friendliness scores" and help with coaching.