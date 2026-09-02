Burning Man allows Meta smart glasses with background consent requirement
Burning Man's decision to allow Meta smart glasses (basically camera-equipped eyewear) has stirred up some controversy this year.
While other places like New York City's Basement nightclub have banned them, Burning Man says they're okay as long as you get consent before recording anyone (even those just in the background), according to its updated survival guide.
Reddit debate over Burning Man tech
The move sparked a lively debate on Reddit, with some fans calling for stricter rules or even public shaming of people wearing these so-called "creep-glasses."
Others feel it's part of the festival's shift toward more tech and Silicon Valley influence, especially with big names like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg showing up.
Many worry that all this technology could threaten the festival's roots: privacy, creativity, and radical inclusion.