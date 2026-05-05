By 2027 data centers may represent 30% of fiber demand
Technology
Data centers are about to become a huge deal for the internet's backbone: by 2027, they could account for about 30% of global fiber optic demand (up from less than 5% just two years ago).
What's behind the spike? More video streaming, remote work, and cloud services mean tech giants are racing to build bigger, faster data centers that need tons of high-speed fiber connections.
India emerges as data center hotspot
India is quickly turning into a global hotspot for data centers thanks to more people getting online, digital businesses booming, and government support.
The country's capacity could exceed 1,300 MW by 2027.
With new tech like 5G and edge data centers rolling out fast, companies like HFCL are investing big in fiber production and infrastructure upgrades to keep up.