By 2027 data centers may represent 30% of fiber demand Technology May 05, 2026

Data centers are about to become a huge deal for the internet's backbone: by 2027, they could account for about 30% of global fiber optic demand (up from less than 5% just two years ago).

What's behind the spike? More video streaming, remote work, and cloud services mean tech giants are racing to build bigger, faster data centers that need tons of high-speed fiber connections.