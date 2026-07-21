By 2035 AI drives US data centers to 20% electricity
Technology
By 2035, US data centers are expected to use 20% of the country's electricity, way up from just under 6% today.
The main reason? The rapid rise of artificial intelligence, which needs massive amounts of computing power to run all those smart apps and services.
Virginia and Texas face grid pressure
With demand set to jump 83%, states like Virginia and Texas (big data center hotspots) will feel it the most.
All this puts real pressure on the power grid, but there's a bright spot: solar energy is stepping up fast, with Texas leading the charge and helping keep things running as AI keeps growing.