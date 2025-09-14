ByteDance's SeedDream 4.0 AI image generator beats Google's Gemini

SeedDream 4.0 available in China through Jimeng, Doubao apps

SeedDream 4.0 is available in China through Jimeng and Doubao AI apps and worldwide on Fal.ai for $0.03 per image—cheaper than Gemini 2.5's $0.039 rate.

Businesses can also use it via the Volcano Engine cloud service as demand for AI-generated content explodes in China after recent copyright changes.

With rivals like Tsinghua University's Vidu also in the mix, ByteDance is clearly aiming to grab a bigger piece of the global AI content scene.