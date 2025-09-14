ByteDance's SeedDream 4.0 AI image generator beats Google's Gemini
ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, just dropped SeedDream 4.0—a new AI tool for creating and editing images.
The company says it outperforms Google DeepMind's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, popularly known as Nano Banana, when it comes to prompt accuracy, image alignment, and aesthetics.
Plus, it combines earlier text-to-image and editing features, now running 10 times faster than before.
SeedDream 4.0 available in China through Jimeng, Doubao apps
SeedDream 4.0 is available in China through Jimeng and Doubao AI apps and worldwide on Fal.ai for $0.03 per image—cheaper than Gemini 2.5's $0.039 rate.
Businesses can also use it via the Volcano Engine cloud service as demand for AI-generated content explodes in China after recent copyright changes.
With rivals like Tsinghua University's Vidu also in the mix, ByteDance is clearly aiming to grab a bigger piece of the global AI content scene.