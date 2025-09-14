Chi Cygnids meteor shower peaks tomorrow: How to watch

Tips for spotting the meteors

For your best shot at spotting these slow-moving meteors, look toward the Cygnus constellation anytime between September 13 and 15.

Find a dark spot away from city lights, let your eyes adjust for about 20-30 minutes, and enjoy—this year's last quarter moon means darker skies and easier viewing.

Don't miss this rare chance; the next one won't come around until 2030!