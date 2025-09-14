Next Article
Chi Cygnids meteor shower peaks tomorrow: How to watch
Heads up, skywatchers! The Chi Cygnids meteor shower—a rare event that only happens every five years—is set to peak on September 14, 2025.
This year's show could be especially impressive, with signs from SETI Institute researchers that its activity might increase and early sightings already popping up since late August.
Tips for spotting the meteors
For your best shot at spotting these slow-moving meteors, look toward the Cygnus constellation anytime between September 13 and 15.
Find a dark spot away from city lights, let your eyes adjust for about 20-30 minutes, and enjoy—this year's last quarter moon means darker skies and easier viewing.
Don't miss this rare chance; the next one won't come around until 2030!