Meet Australia's Ghost Bat drone, which can fly without humans Technology Sep 14, 2025

Australia's MQ-28 Ghost Bat drone just wrapped up successful public flight trials in 2025, showing off its ability to fly missions on its own, team up with other aircraft, and work smoothly with command planes.

After six years of development by the RAAF and Boeing Australia, the Ghost Bat is now gearing up for weaponized testing.