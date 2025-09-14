Meet Australia's Ghost Bat drone, which can fly without humans
Australia's MQ-28 Ghost Bat drone just wrapped up successful public flight trials in 2025, showing off its ability to fly missions on its own, team up with other aircraft, and work smoothly with command planes.
After six years of development by the RAAF and Boeing Australia, the Ghost Bat is now gearing up for weaponized testing.
This drone is about 38 feet long with a 24-foot wingspan, powered by a single turbofan engine that lets it travel over 3,700km.
Its modular nose can carry gear—think sensors or even weapons.
Eight prototypes have already completed extensive testing.
The Air Force is now building upgraded versions with smarter autonomy and air-to-air weapon abilities, aiming for advanced testing by late 2025 or early 2026.
The Ghost Bat is the first Australian-made combat aircraft since World War II. It boosts Australia's northern defense and works alongside piloted jets as a "force multiplier."
Plus, it's catching eyes globally—the US Navy has shown interest in a carrier variant that could launch from aircraft carriers.