Right now, the project is running on test hardware, with full chip design and production coming up. C-DAC has already built its own software tools, Chakra and Paras, to support different uses.

Before the main chip launches, it plans to release a smaller version (30-plus cores) for desktops by mid-2027 to test things out.

Still, it is facing some tough challenges like keeping talented engineers from leaving for bigger companies and getting access to the right equipment.