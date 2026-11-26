C-DAC aims to build 32,000-core homegrown GPU by mid-2028
C-DAC just announced a big move: it wants to build a homegrown GPU with 32,000 cores by mid-2028.
The goal? Make powerful chips more affordable and less dependent on imports.
It is seeking private-sector partners for downstream design-support and manufacturing roles.
C-DAC built Chakra and Paras tools
Right now, the project is running on test hardware, with full chip design and production coming up. C-DAC has already built its own software tools, Chakra and Paras, to support different uses.
Before the main chip launches, it plans to release a smaller version (30-plus cores) for desktops by mid-2027 to test things out.
Still, it is facing some tough challenges like keeping talented engineers from leaving for bigger companies and getting access to the right equipment.