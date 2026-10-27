C-DAC and Bank of India sign quantum security exploration deal
Technology
C-DAC and Bank of India just signed a deal to see how quantum technology could shake up banking in India.
Announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the partnership is all about making banks safer and smarter using new-age quantum security tools.
Pilots and training for banks
They will be running joint research and pilot projects on things like fraud detection, credit checks, and secure data sharing.
The plan also includes training programs to help people pick up skills in quantum computing, AI, and blockchain, so banks can stay ahead as technology keeps evolving.