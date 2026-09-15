C-DOT and National Disaster Management Authority plan emergency alert replies
Technology
C-DOT is working with the National Disaster Management Authority to upgrade India's emergency alert system.
In a year or more, when you get a disaster alert on your phone, you'll be able to reply, letting authorities know if you're safe, need help evacuating, or request medicine.
It's all about making sure help gets where it's needed faster.
Real time updates, multilingual AI underway
The new system will let authorities see real-time updates from people affected by disasters, helping them coordinate rescue efforts better.
C-DOT is also developing an AI-powered voice feature in multiple Indian languages so users can speak and receive responses in the same language during emergencies.
These upgrades are still under development.