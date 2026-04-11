C/2025 R3 comet to pass Earth after 170,000 years

Northern observers look east toward Pegasus

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere and want a shot at seeing it, try looking east about 90 minutes before sunrise between April 10 and 20, 2026.

The comet will be near Pegasus's Great Square and should be visible with just your eyes, though binoculars make its fuzzy glow even cooler.

As head of the comet section at the British Astronomical Association Nick James puts it: "You will need to get up early, a couple of hours before sunrise, and have a good, low, eastern horizon."