Cadence Design Systems and NVIDIA team to accelerate robot training

CEOs tout better robot training data

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang called the partnership "We're working with you across the board on robotic systems," saying it should help robots get things done much quicker thanks to better training data from Cadence's tech.

Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan also pointed out that higher-quality data means smarter AI.

The big goal: make robot training way more efficient and push robotics into the next era.