Cadence Design Systems and NVIDIA team to accelerate robot training
Technology
Cadence Design Systems and NVIDIA are teaming up to make robots smarter, faster.
By combining Cadence's physics engines (which basically let robots practice with realistic virtual objects) and NVIDIA's artificial intelligence models, they want to speed up how quickly robots learn useful skills, without endless real-world testing.
CEOs tout better robot training data
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang called the partnership "We're working with you across the board on robotic systems," saying it should help robots get things done much quicker thanks to better training data from Cadence's tech.
Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan also pointed out that higher-quality data means smarter AI.
The big goal: make robot training way more efficient and push robotics into the next era.