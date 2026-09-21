Caelux and GREW Solar plan perovskite-on-glass upgrade for silicon cells
Technology
Big news in clean energy: U.S.-based Caelux and India's GREW Solar are joining hands to roll out a new kind of solar tech.
They're using a thin perovskite film on glass, which can be added to regular silicon solar cells: no need to change how factories work.
The result? More efficient panels with less hassle.
Indian partners target 28% efficiency
This upgrade could boost production lines from 10 GW to 12 GW with minimal extra cost.
Indian companies Rayzon Solar and Navitas Solar are also part of the plan, targeting 28% efficiency with TOPCon-based modules; the Indian partnerships target commercial production from 2028.
Globally, Caelux has already lined up deals covering 19 GW, showing just how much buzz this tech is getting in the solar world.