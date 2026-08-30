California 13-year-old Kevin Tang wins $25,000 with FallGuard at 3 million
Technology
Kevin Tang, a 13-year-old from California, won America's Top Young Scientist and a $25,000 prize at the 3 million Young Scientist Challenge.
His invention, FallGuard, uses video analysis to spot falls, even in low light, and sends instant alerts to family members through an app.
Tang motivated by falls and strokes
Tang's interest grew out of personal experiences with falls and strokes. He wanted to help seniors living alone stay safer.
While in eighth grade at Cedarlane Academy, he made it to the top 10 finalists and worked with a scientist mentor to build a working prototype, tackling a problem that affects more than 14 million older Americans every year.