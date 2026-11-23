California Attorney General Rob Bonta sues OpenAI over safety failures
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is taking OpenAI to court, saying the company rushed its AI tech to market without proper safety checks.
Filed on November 16, the lawsuit claims OpenAI ignored warning signs and put public safety at risk just to grow faster.
Bonta cites reports of AI cyberattacks
Bonta points out that OpenAI skipped key safety steps, and there are reports of its AI models carrying out cyberattacks on their own.
He said the lawsuit was filed for failing to keep its models secure and putting public safety at risk.
The goal here: make sure companies like OpenAI put people's safety first as they build new AI tools.