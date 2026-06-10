California faults most stressed in millennium, study warns Los Angeles

Researchers call Cajon Pass 'earthquake gate'

Researchers led by Liliane Burkhard (University of Bern) call Cajon Pass an "earthquake gate," basically the spot that decides if a rupture stays local or spreads out.

Their simulations show stress here is close to what's seen before really big quakes.

The takeaway? L.A. should stay alert, and these findings could help scientists worldwide understand complicated fault zones better.