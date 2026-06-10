California faults most stressed in millennium, study warns Los Angeles
Technology
A new study says California's major fault lines, including the San Andreas and San Jacinto, are more stressed than they've been in 1,000 years.
This stress has been building since a huge earthquake way back in 1857, and now Los Angeles, packed with people and important infrastructure, is facing a higher chance of a major quake.
Researchers call Cajon Pass 'earthquake gate'
Researchers led by Liliane Burkhard (University of Bern) call Cajon Pass an "earthquake gate," basically the spot that decides if a rupture stays local or spreads out.
Their simulations show stress here is close to what's seen before really big quakes.
The takeaway? L.A. should stay alert, and these findings could help scientists worldwide understand complicated fault zones better.