California judge allows advertising claims in Anthropic Claude Max lawsuit

Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is being taken to court in California for allegedly overpromising on its pricey Claude Max subscriptions.

The lawsuit says Anthropic advertised "5x or 20x more usage" compared to cheaper plans, but plaintiffs alleged Max subscribers remain subject to weekly caps that are not five or 20 times higher.

A judge has allowed key claims like deceptive advertising and negligent misrepresentation to move forward.