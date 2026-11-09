California judge allows advertising claims in Anthropic Claude Max lawsuit
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is being taken to court in California for allegedly overpromising on its pricey Claude Max subscriptions.
The lawsuit says Anthropic advertised "5x or 20x more usage" compared to cheaper plans, but plaintiffs alleged Max subscribers remain subject to weekly caps that are not five or 20 times higher.
A judge has allowed key claims like deceptive advertising and negligent misrepresentation to move forward.
Solomon Smith seeks class action
The subscribers who sued, including Solomon Smith, can now update their case and are pushing for class action status, hoping other affected users will join in.
Anthropic says it pointed to disclosures on its website, but the judge felt those explanations weren't clear enough.
The case is a reminder for tech companies: be upfront about what you're actually offering, especially as AI tools get more popular (and expensive).