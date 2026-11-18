Cambridge Dictionary chooses 'human' as 2026 Word of the Year
Cambridge Dictionary just picked "human" as its 2026 Word of the Year, and it's all about our growing worries over AI changing what it means to be, well, us.
As lexicographer Colin McIntosh put it, this choice really captures how people are feeling about AI changing how we talk about being human and how we rely on AI.
'human' 1450s origin, AI reshapes language
The word "human" has been around since the 1450s (thanks, Latin!), but tech is making us rethink what it means.
Other words in the running were "agent" (for those self-operating AI bots) and "analog" (shoutout to non-digital life).
All these choices show how much AI is shaping our language, making us ask big questions about who we are in a digital world.