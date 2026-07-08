Cambridge scientists build cyanobacteria battery using photosynthesis and night respiration

Algae battery has run 6 years

This algae-powered battery has run nonstop for over six years without needing new bacteria.

While it doesn't power big gadgets yet, it's great for low-energy devices such as sensors or remote controls.

It's also made from recyclable materials instead of mined metals such as lithium or cobalt, so it's much better for the planet.

The Cambridge team is already testing prototypes (for example, plant monitors and clocks) and hopes to bring clean energy to places that aren't on the grid.