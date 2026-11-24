Cambridge study suggests existing cancer drugs could help more patients
A new Cambridge study suggests that current cancer drugs could benefit way more people than anyone realized.
Researchers found that nearly one in five primary cancers and one in four metastatic cancers have DNA changes that match up with existing treatments, even though those drugs are usually reserved for specific cancer types.
Cambridge researchers find treatable DNA changes
After analyzing over 17,000 tumors, the team spotted treatable DNA changes in cancers not typically targeted by today's therapies.
Professor Serena Nik-Zainal, who led the research, says this could open up more options for people with rare or tough-to-treat cancers.
She adds, "Our findings suggest these same drugs could potentially benefit patients with other cancers, including rare or difficult-to-treat ones," but stresses we need clinical trials to make these therapies available to more people.