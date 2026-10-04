Cameron warns AI could cause 'The Terminator' style apocalypse
Technology
James Cameron, the filmmaker behind The Terminator, shared some real-world worries about AI in an August 2025 interview.
He warned that letting artificial intelligence make big military calls, especially with nuclear weapons, could lead to a Terminator-style apocalypse.
He thinks humans should maybe keep a human in the loop, even if we're not perfect.
Cameron urges human judgment over AI
Cameron also mentioned other big risks like climate change and super-smart tech, saying they're all speeding up together.
His main point: as technology races ahead, keeping human judgment in control is more important than ever to avoid crossing into dangerous territory.