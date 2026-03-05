Can we actually bring dinosaurs back to life?
Technology
Elon Musk has set social media buzzing again, this time over the idea of recreating extinct species like in Jurassic Park.
It all started when tech entrepreneur Nikita Bier posted that building a real-life Jurassic Park might finally be affordable.
Musk jumped in with, "I hope someone makes this work," and the internet ran wild with the idea.
Why we can't yet recreate dinosaurs
Even though cloning tech has come a long way (think Dolly the sheep), reviving dinosaurs is still out of reach.
Their DNA just hasn't survived millions of years—so there's nothing to clone.
While scientists are experimenting with gene-editing tools to possibly revive some extinct animals, actual dinos remain pure science fiction for now.