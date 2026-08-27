Canada becomes AI data center hub, regulator forecasts 12 GW
Canada is quickly turning into a favorite spot for AI data centers, the facilities that house the powerful computers behind things like chatbots and image generators.
These centers need tons of electricity and cooling, and the Canada Energy Regulator says their energy use could jump from 1.5 gigawatts in 2030 to as much as 12 gigawatts by 2050 if growth keeps up.
Canada's climate and hydroelectricity attract AI
What makes Canada so appealing? Its cooler weather and abundant hydroelectric power help keep these energy-hungry centers running efficiently.
Plus, with AI now driving advances in climate science, space research, and medicine, the demand keeps rising.
Still, all this growth brings up real concerns about environmental impact and local resources, so finding ways to keep things sustainable will be key going forward.