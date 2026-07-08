Artemis II mission: Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen has retired
What's the story
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who made headlines in April for flying around the Moon with three American crew members on the Artemis II mission, has announced his decision to step down from a full-time astronaut role. The change will take effect in September. However, Hansen clarified that this isn't a complete exit as he will continue to serve as a reservist member of the Royal Canadian Air Force.
Future plans
Strategic transition and CSA's statement
Hansen's transition to a reservist role is strategic, aimed at "to leave the door open for creative, ongoing ways to support and enable the vital work happening in Canada with respect to space." The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) confirmed his departure, saying Hansen will "pursue new professional opportunities" and commending his "leadership, dedication and professionalism." However, neither Hansen nor CSA has revealed what these future opportunities might be.
Statement
Prime Minister Carney's tribute
Hansen's exit from the CSA will leave the agency with three active astronauts: David Saint-Jacques, Joshua Kutryk, and Jenni Gibbons. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Hansen for his service and contributions to space exploration in a statement. He highlighted Hansen's history as a fighter pilot and his historic journey on the Artemis II mission that "united millions of Canadians around a single mission."
Career shift
Hansen's wife's comments on his decision
Hansen announced his decision to step down "after 32 years of military service and 17 years as a Canadian Space Agency astronaut." He said the move would allow him to take a "significant next step" in his career. His wife, Catherine, commented on social media that her husband wasn't done yet and this decision was "an expansion of his role in the Canadian space sector."
Space exploration
Hansen made history on Artemis II mission
Hansen was the only non-American astronaut on the Artemis II mission, which was the first human journey to the vicinity of the Moon in over half a century. The mission set a record for humanity's farthest space travel at 406,771km. Hansen flew with NASA's Reid Wiseman (mission commander), Victor Glover (first Black person to travel to deep space), and Christina Koch (first woman to go to Moon).