Canadian study suggests infrasound may explain creepy or haunted feelings Technology Apr 27, 2026

A Canadian study suggests that infrasound (sound waves too low for humans to hear) might explain why some places feel creepy or haunted.

When 18 of the 36 volunteers were exposed to 18-hertz frequencies, their stress hormone (cortisol) levels rose.

Study author Rodney Schmaltz noted that while infrasound won't make you see ghosts, it can cause real discomfort people might blame on the paranormal.