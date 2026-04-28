Canva apologizes after Magic Write accidentally replaced 'Palestine' with 'Ukraine'

Canva investigates glitch and tightens testing

Magic Layers, which launched last month to help users turn images into editable designs, ran into a bug that changed the word "Palestine" to "Ukraine."

While Canva says this was a rare slip-up, it is now digging deeper to find out what happened and is tightening up its testing so it doesn't happen again.

This whole episode highlights how tricky it is to keep AI tools fair and reliable: something tech companies everywhere are still figuring out.