Canva goes on shopping spree to boost video editing features
Canva just bought two new companies—Cavalry, a UK-based 2D animation platform, and MangoAI, a US startup that uses AI to boost video ads.
The move is all about making Canva's creative suite even stronger and giving users smarter, pro-level features for animation and ad creation.
Canva is going after Adobe with these new hires
Cavalry is trusted by big names like Amazon, Meta, Google, and Netflix for slick animations.
MangoAI brings cutting-edge AI tech that helps make video ads perform better.
With these additions (and new hires from Netflix leading the AI charge), Canva says it wants to build an easy-to-use "Creative OS" with powerful tools for everyone—from beginners to pros.
Canva is already a design giant
Canva keeps growing fast—265 million users strong—and these upgrades could make it the go-to spot for anyone creating content online.
If you're into design or want your videos to stand out without needing fancy software skills, this is worth keeping an eye on.