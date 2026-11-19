Canva launches 'AI controls' to let users disable AI tools
Canva just rolled out "AI Controls," so you can easily switch off its AI tools like Magic Write and Magic Edit whenever you want.
Just head to the Permissions menu, hit the toggle, and you're back to designing with generative AI features turned off.
Canva users can create without AI
This update is all about giving you more say in how you use Canva.
If you'd rather create without AI or want to avoid AI-generated images in your projects, now it's totally up to you.
It's a user-first move that makes Canva stand out from other platforms pushing AI everywhere.