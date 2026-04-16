Canva launches AI update to build websites and generate images
Technology
Canva just dropped a big AI update that lets you type what you want, and it'll suggest tools and design options.
Now, you can even generate images and full websites with a simple prompt, making creative projects more predictable.
Canva adds layers and eyes IPO
The update brings flexible editing with layers (great for tweaking designs), plus it's set to roll out soon for everyone.
Canva's also leveling up its AI to compete with Adobe and Figma: think integrations with Slack and Gmail, web research, and automated tasks.
With the company growing fast (valued at $42 billion), they're eyeing an IPO next year.