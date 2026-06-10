Canva launches offline mode to edit designs without internet

Canva offline mode saves designs locally

Just tap "Make available offline" before you go offline: your designs will be saved locally for up to 14 days. Once you're back online, everything syncs automatically.

Canva's Global Head of Product Rob Kawalsky says this update "Offline mode reflects our commitment to building for the way India creates today: mobile-first, always moving, and full of ideas."

especially in India, where Offline Mode was designed with mobile-first users in mind. Best part? It's free for all users worldwide.