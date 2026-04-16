Canva unveils AI 2.0 with conversational AI at Create keynote
Canva just dropped AI 2.0 at its annual Create keynote, rolling out new conversational AI and web app features to make designing even easier and more interactive.
Co-founder Cameron Adams shared how building its own AI tools, like the popular background remover, and acquiring Leonardo.ai have helped Canva level up, with over 100 researchers now pushing its tech forward.
Cliff Obrecht: Canva keeps tools affordable
Canva's not just about fancy features: it's focused on keeping things affordable, especially for free users.
According to co-founder Cliff Obrecht, its homegrown models like Proteus and Lucid Origin are faster and cheaper than the competition.
Plus, it's working on bringing more AI directly onto your device for better privacy and lower costs, making creative tools accessible without breaking the bank.