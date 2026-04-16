Canva unveils AI 2.0 with conversational AI at Create keynote

Cliff Obrecht: Canva keeps tools affordable

Canva's not just about fancy features: it's focused on keeping things affordable, especially for free users.

According to co-founder Cliff Obrecht, its homegrown models like Proteus and Lucid Origin are faster and cheaper than the competition.

Plus, it's working on bringing more AI directly onto your device for better privacy and lower costs, making creative tools accessible without breaking the bank.