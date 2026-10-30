Canva unveils Brush AI to edit designs with text prompts

Developed by Canva's own research team, Brush keeps your fonts and styles consistent while handling everything from quick edits to full-on presentations (like a three-page Art Nouveau pitch deck).

It's also fast, internal tests say it's up to 69% faster at general design editing tasks and 46% cheaper per edit task than its previous design agent.

You'll find Brush now in the Canva AI editor if you're a Pro subscriber.