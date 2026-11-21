Carnegie Endowment hit by a cyberattack, donor information leaked
What's the story
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has been hit by a third-party data breach. The incident exposed some contact information of the think tank's donors. The organization revealed this in an email sent to its donors on Friday. It said that "an unauthorized party breached a third-party vendor Carnegie uses for online donations" on October 28, accessing some contact details from its email communication and donor management database.
Response timeline
'Small percentage of contacts were affected'
The unauthorized access was blocked two days later, on October 30.
Although Carnegie said "only a small percentage of contacts were affected," it didn't specify how many donors' details could have been exposed.
The organization also clarified that full credit card information of the donors wasn't compromised in this incident.
Vendor vulnerability
Soapbox Engage was targeted in the breach
Carnegie spokesperson Sharmeen Aly confirmed that Soapbox Engage, a third-party vendor used by the think tank for online donations, was targeted in the breach last month.
"Due to an integration with Carnegie's database, the unauthorized users were able to temporarily gain access to contact information maintained by Carnegie," Aly said.
It remains unclear if other organizations using Soapbox Engage were also affected by this incident.
Security upgrade
Carnegie has hired an external cybersecurity firm for assistance
In response to the breach, Carnegie has hired an external cybersecurity firm for assistance and strengthened security measures across its third-party systems.
The incident highlights the cybersecurity risks organizations face when external service providers have access to their databases and donor information.
Notably, this breach comes amid a week of reported disruptions affecting several private-sector companies and US government organizations.