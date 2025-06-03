What's the story

Luxury fashion brand Cartier has confirmed a data breach, compromising some of its customers' personal information.

The company sent notification letters to affected individuals, informing them that hackers had gained access to its systems and stolen a limited amount of customer information.

The compromised data includes names, email addresses, and countries of residence but does not include sensitive information.

Adidas, Victoria's Secret, and Marks & Spencer are among the major fashion brands that have recently experienced cyberattacks.