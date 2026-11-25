Cashfree Payments launches Cashfree Wallet in India for AI transactions
Cashfree Payments just dropped the Cashfree Wallet, and it's a pretty cool step for digital payments in India.
With this wallet, you can let your AI agent handle transactions: just link it up with a one-time password and add money using UPI, debit and credit cards, or net banking.
Cashfree Wallet users set spending limits
You stay in control by setting spending limits, so your bank details stay private while your AI does the work.
Right now, it's set up for bill payments, but soon you'll be able to use it for travel, groceries, and shopping online too.
Keeping your AI on a separate balance makes things safer and helps build trust as more people try out these smart payment tools.