Caterpillar introduces Cat AI Assistant for voice machine troubleshooting
Caterpillar, famous for its self-driving trucks and mining gear, is now using its automation know-how to roll out more AI features on job sites and in quarries.
The Cat AI Assistant lets field technicians talk to their machines, so they can troubleshoot, get repair tips, and find parts just by using their voice.
Caterpillar posts Q2 2026 $20.5B revenue
The Cat AI Assistant taps into data from about 1.6 million connected assets globally (that's a lot) and more than 16 petabytes of structured data.
To keep up with all this tech, Caterpillar is investing $100 million over five years to train its huge workforce, 118,000 people, in AI and robotics.
All these upgrades have paid off: the company hit a record $20.5 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2026, with power-generation division sales jumping 72% to $3.10 billion.