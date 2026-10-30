Cathay Pacific reveals Amadeus breach affecting about 53,000 flight bookings
Technology
Cathay Pacific just revealed a big data breach through its third-party service provider Amadeus, affecting about 53,000 flight bookings.
The good news? There is no evidence so far that passengers' financial or payment information was accessed, just things like booking references, names, and flight information.
Amadeus breach limited to its systems
The breach was limited to Amadeus's systems and didn't disrupt any Cathay Pacific flights.
Cathay Pacific is continuing to investigate the matter, and Amadeus has confirmed that it has taken steps to contain the breach.