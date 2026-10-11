Cayden Liao found XRP Ledger bug nearly enabling counterfeit coins

The bug was likely dated back to 2015 that slipped through, letting transactions go over the coin limit.

Because it was so urgent, RippleX skipped their usual voting process and more than 80% of validators were running the closed-source binary on release day.

The cool part? Liao and Veria AI were credited in the disclosure report, showing how important AI is becoming for keeping crypto safe, even if this time, XRP hasn't moved much since this latest bug was revealed.