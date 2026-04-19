CBI launching Abhay chatbot April 20 amid ₹54,000 cr scams
Technology
The CBI is rolling out an AI chatbot called Abhay on April 20 to help people spot fake CBI notices and avoid falling for digital arrest scams.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will introduce Abhay at the D P Kohli Memorial Lecture.
The move comes as cybercriminals have reportedly scammed people out of ₹54,000 crore.
Abhay lets public verify CBI notices
Fraudsters have been pretending to be from the CBI, sending fake notices to trick people into paying money.
With Abhay, anyone can quickly check if a notice is real or not, making it easier to avoid getting scammed.
This launch is part of the CBI's push to protect the public and strengthen cybersecurity.