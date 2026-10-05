CDW 2026 report shows 43% faced AI phishing, 37% malware
Technology
AI isn't just powering your favorite apps: it's also making cyberattacks smarter.
According to CDW's 2026 Security Research Report, 43% of surveyed organizations have already faced AI-powered phishing scams, and 37% have dealt with AI-driven malware.
As these threats get more advanced, companies are rethinking how they defend themselves.
IT decision makers prioritize AI defenses
With 25% of surveyed IT decision-makers most worried about AI-generated phishing and social engineering attacks, many companies are stepping up their defenses.
About 41% plan to roll out AI-based threat detection tools soon.
There's also a big focus on spotting unusual activity (49%), boosting threat intelligence (47%), and training employees to use AI safely, all while making sure data stays protected.