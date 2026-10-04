CDW report: 43% hit by phishing, 37% by AI malware
Technology
Cybercriminals are stepping up their game with AI-powered attacks.
According to CDW's 2026 Security Research Report, 43% of organizations have been hit by smarter phishing scams and 37% have faced AI-driven malware.
This shift is pushing companies to rethink how they protect themselves online.
Organizations plan AI use, train staff
To keep up, 41% of organizations plan to use AI for spotting threats faster.
But it's not just about new tech: nearly half of companies are double-checking their systems to keep sensitive information safe and training employees on using AI securely.
Plus, many are weaving AI into their existing security routines and boosting data protection so they're ready for whatever comes next.