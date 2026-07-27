CDW report finds AI powering phishing and malware attacks
CDW's latest Security Research Report just dropped, and it's clear: cybercriminals are using AI to level up their attacks.
43% of IT leaders surveyed said they've faced AI-driven phishing scams, and over one-third reported malware powered by artificial intelligence.
It's basically an "AI arms race" between hackers and companies trying to keep their systems safe.
Organizations strengthen AI security practices
To tackle these new threats, organizations are stepping up with smarter defenses.
Many plan to roll out AI-based threat detection tools, boost anomaly tracking, and strengthen phishing prevention.
Regular audits of their AI setups and training employees on secure usage are also becoming standard.
Buck Bell from CDW said, "We should be concerned about the increasing ability of AI as a technology to discover and exploit weaknesses. ... It's incumbent now on security practitioners to leverage similar tools to find those weaknesses before the bad guys find them."