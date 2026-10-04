CDW report: nearly half of organizations hit by AI attacks

A fresh report from CDW shows that nearly half of organizations have been hit by AI-driven phishing scams and malware this year.

Out of 951 IT decision-makers surveyed, 43% said they faced AI-enhanced phishing attacks, while 37% dealt with AI-powered malware.

As cybercriminals get smarter with tech, companies are stepping up their defenses: 41% said they planned to deploy AI-driven threat detection systems in the near future, with 49% focusing on threat and anomaly detection and 47% exploring threat intelligence analysis.