CDW report: nearly half of organizations hit by AI attacks
A fresh report from CDW shows that nearly half of organizations have been hit by AI-driven phishing scams and malware this year.
Out of 951 IT decision-makers surveyed, 43% said they faced AI-enhanced phishing attacks, while 37% dealt with AI-powered malware.
As cybercriminals get smarter with tech, companies are stepping up their defenses: 41% said they planned to deploy AI-driven threat detection systems in the near future, with 49% focusing on threat and anomaly detection and 47% exploring threat intelligence analysis.
Companies audit AI and train staff
To stay ahead, businesses aren't just focusing on outside threats. They're also looking inward.
The report found that 46% regularly check their own AI systems for weak spots. Plus, many plan to train employees on safe AI use and add stronger data protection controls.
It's all about building smarter defenses as digital risks keep evolving.